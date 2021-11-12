 Skip to main content
Letter: Good homes needed for children in foster care
Letter: Good homes needed for children in foster care

There are roughly 8,500 children in foster care across the state of Oklahoma. Of those 8,500 children, an estimated 1,800 are Native American.

More specifically, there are nearly 300 Muscogee Nation children in the foster care. The Muscogee Nation Certification, Placement, Recruitment, and Training Program has nearly 45 foster and adoptive homes; 300 Muscogee children to 45 foster and adoptive homes is a huge disparity.

There is a desperate need for foster and adoptive homes for not only Muscogee Nation children but all 8,500 children in foster care across Oklahoma.

Please consider opening your heart and home to a child in need of temporary to permanent placement. Contact the Muscogee Nation Children and Family Services Administration, a local tribal child welfare program, or the Oklahoma Department of Human Services for more information.

