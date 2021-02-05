Letter: Good experience with Tulsa vaccine process

On Jan. 13, I went for my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Tulsa County fairgrounds. The day prior, I got an appointment through the state's vaccination portal.

It was easy.

I arrived at the appointed time, and I was out the door exactly one hour after I arrived. That included the 15-minute wait after the shot.

Above all, the program was very well-organized. All of the workers were very polite and very helpful.

All citizens need to be thankful for the countless workers in the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.