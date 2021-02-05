Letter: Good experience with Tulsa vaccine process

On Jan. 13, I went for my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Tulsa County fairgrounds. The day prior, I got an appointment through the state's vaccination portal.
It was easy.
I arrived at the appointed time, and I was out the door exactly one hour after I arrived. That included the 15-minute wait after the shot.
Above all, the program was very well-organized. All of the workers were very polite and very helpful.
All citizens need to be thankful for the countless workers in the COVID-19 vaccination program.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: