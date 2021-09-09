Letter: Gold Star mother's prayer that got her through tough days

Thirteen American service members and 169 Afghan nationals were killed in the chaos of ending a war gone on too long.

We are horror struck at the evil that perpetrates such acts and the indescribable sorrow that visits their families.

In too many cases, the Afghans essential to our work were losing their lives while waiting for a safe exit.

I can offer only empathy and prayers for those who died and those who grieve.

On the first day of the Iraq war, I awoke with these distinct words coming clearly to me. I call it "A Mother's Prayer."

I have used it for 19 years for my personal devotions. It was read at our son’s funeral.

I share this divinely inspired prayer with those who are grieved by the current situation our nation and Afghanistan faces.

"God of wrath and power, protect our sons and daughters sent into battle by men drunk on hubris and guile. As bombs rain around them, send them to the quiet places of the soul, where your indwelling spirit whispers ways of reconciliation.