Letter: Going without a mask is not a political statement

For the people who don't wear masks at Walmart, where I work, or other places where people are eking out a life close to the minimum wage: Believe it or not, we have friends, family and children who have underlying conditions, as well as ourselves.
We want to protect them and us.
Please don't leave a store where people are working to care for their families because you think going maskless is a political point.
To those people, they you can never say abortion is murder without the understanding their behavior could potentially kill my father or any other person with whom I come in to contact.
The maskless people are ruining our country.
Craig Patterson, Bernice
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: