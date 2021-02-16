Letter: Going without a mask is not a political statement

For the people who don't wear masks at Walmart, where I work, or other places where people are eking out a life close to the minimum wage: Believe it or not, we have friends, family and children who have underlying conditions, as well as ourselves.

We want to protect them and us.

Please don't leave a store where people are working to care for their families because you think going maskless is a political point.

To those people, they you can never say abortion is murder without the understanding their behavior could potentially kill my father or any other person with whom I come in to contact.

The maskless people are ruining our country.

Craig Patterson, Bernice

