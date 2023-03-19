The March 14 Tulsa World had three front-page stories regarding Gov. Kevin Stitt.

"Volkswagen picks Canada" states that, once again, the governor and Legislature set aside a massive amount ($700 million) to attract a corporation without realizing we need to attract the corporation's employees first and foremost.

Many employees don't want to move to a state which ranks so low in education, quality of life and respect for an individual's rights.

"Former VA leader says firing was illegal" speaks Stitt's packing the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs board with possibly unqualified nominees; even the state's attorney general is interested in this one.

"EPA: Stitt 'playing politics'" reports on Stitt's self-laudatory press release from Sunday saying that he and Oklahoma's U.S. senators had kept hazardous materials out of our state. The EPA spokesman said that Stitt had violated the law and called it "political grandstanding."

What will tomorrow's paper bring? Can the governor go four for four?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.