Letter: Go with Phil Lakin for Tulsa City Council

Phil Lakin brings a level of common sense and common ground that Tulsa needs. I've known Phil for almost 20 years and I am amazed at how hard he works to keep Tulsa moving forward rather than getting bogged down in divisive issues that tear at the soul of Tulsa.

Do some of these need to be debated? Yes, but more importantly, I want our city councilors to be working on making Tulsa's infrastructure better, to make our city services more responsive, to make Tulsa a safer place and retain and attract the next generation of leaders.

If you know Lakin or follow him on social media for any time at all, you will realize that this is what he does on a day-in, day-out basis. He is working to get the streets improved, going on ride-alongs with our first responders, and is involved in keeping our young talent in Tulsa and attracting new businesses to Tulsa.

Tulsa is making great progress in the 10 years Lakin has been on the council. Look at downtown, our parks systems, and the good relations we have with our first responders versus other parts of the U.S.

Is there more to do? Yes! That’s why we need to keep Lakin in office. He has a proven track record, knows the issues, and is respected by the employees who work for us at City Hall.

