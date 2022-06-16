 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Give up your gun rights and more freedoms will fall

"He makes wars cease to the end of the earth; he breaks the bow and shatters the spear; he burns the chariots with fire (Psalm 46:9)."

Would-be dictators, be forewarned. In the meantime, into day's world, those who would pound their swords into plow shares, will plow the fields for those who don't. Never ever give up your rights. Ever.

Americans are freeborn and proof of that is our God-given rights. Any gun legislation infringing on the right to self-defense chips away at that freedom. Beware the false promise of peace through disarmament.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

