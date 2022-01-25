Letter: Give teachers proper respect, not unqualified substitutes

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call to get people who know nothing about teaching to be substitute teachers in the pandemic is outrageous.

Teachers are professionals who have earned college degrees to do what they do. They are the architects and builders of our kids’ – our future generations’ – ability to thrive in this ever-changing world.

Pay them, respect them and support them as the professionals they are. Doing anything else is a disservice to our state.

Quality education has become imperative in the ever-more technical and specialized society that will continue to change almost as fast as COVID-19 mutates into new varieties. Pretending that our kids can live with the old “that’s good enough” government attitude to education while underfunding it must stop.

