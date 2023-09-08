Outgoing Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist achieved the best results she could, I’ve no doubt. That evaluation is either praise or insult, depending on one’s political leanings.

Partisanship aside, let’s muse for a moment on whether superintendents ought to be judged by students’ test scores. Education happens in classrooms. How are students and teachers spending their time?

During the pandemic, parents around the country gazed with indignation at the paltry material in their children’s online classes. Still largely hidden from public view is how much in-class time is wasted on crowd control.

Born in the 1950s, I remember not a single instance in elementary school when a student was disobedient or disrespectful. These days teachers must cope with students who neither respect adults nor fear consequences.

And that’s only talking about neurotypical kids. Last I checked, one in five TPS students required special education. Well-intentioned efforts to mainstream the most-needful among them impose additional challenges on teachers. No wonder teachers are hard to retain.

I commend State Superintendent Ryan Walters for disrupting the cynical status quo. But don’t expect Gist’s replacement to succeed until we overcome taboos and face ugly facts together.

If we don’t give teachers and administrators the necessary authority to discipline students and control classrooms, then we shouldn’t hold them accountable for the results.

We need to rewrite some laws and abandon some current approaches. We must do what works. Otherwise, those who can will continue to abandon public schools for other options.

