 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Give Gov. Stitt's substitute teacher idea a chance
0 Comments

Letter: Give Gov. Stitt's substitute teacher idea a chance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In their weekly video, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss several issues making news around Tulsa and Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt indicated that allowances could be made for state employees to help provide substitute teaching and fill some of the void in classrooms.

But before almost anyone could possibly be aware of that opportunity to help out or even consider what and how or their capability to contribute, the next headline was shouting that the governor was snubbed en masse.

You could almost guess that the story was ready to go to press before the governor’s proposal was contemplated.

You might want to believe that before such a proclamation, a moment or two could be given for one or another person to respond to the proposal.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Three cheers for Stitt!
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Three cheers for Stitt!

  • Updated

"As we prepare to pay off $1.4 billion worth of natural gas we burned, on a 20-year monthly payoff with no idea of how this happened or to whom this massive wealth will go, surely Stitt is somewhere being fitted with a cape," says Tulsa resident Larry Wileman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert