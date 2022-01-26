Letter: Give Gov. Stitt's substitute teacher idea a chance

Gov. Kevin Stitt indicated that allowances could be made for state employees to help provide substitute teaching and fill some of the void in classrooms.

But before almost anyone could possibly be aware of that opportunity to help out or even consider what and how or their capability to contribute, the next headline was shouting that the governor was snubbed en masse.

You could almost guess that the story was ready to go to press before the governor’s proposal was contemplated.

You might want to believe that before such a proclamation, a moment or two could be given for one or another person to respond to the proposal.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.