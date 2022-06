Juneteenth is a great holiday for African Americans and Republicans.

Slaves were freed completely by that date, and the expressed purpose for which the Republican Party was formed in Ripon, Wisconsin, in 1854 regarding the abolition of slavery, was accomplished.

By all means, let us celebrate the freeing of an essential part of our citizens, but also recognize Republicans for their part in it.

