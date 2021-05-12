Letter: Give credit to the right president

I like the idea of phasing down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons.

What I don’t like is that this is attributed to President Joe Biden’s first administrative rule aimed at combatting climate change.

This proposed rule follows on a law passed by Congress in December, when Biden wasn’t President.

Editor's Note: Congress passed a law in December directing the Environmental Protection Agency to issue regulations phasing down hydrofluorocarbons. The EPA earlier this month issued a proposed rule to adhere to that law that would cut gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years.

