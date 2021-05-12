 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Give credit to the right president
0 comments

Letter: Give credit to the right president

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I like the idea of phasing down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons.

What I don’t like is that this is attributed to President Joe Biden’s first administrative rule aimed at combatting climate change.

This proposed rule follows on a law passed by Congress in December, when Biden wasn’t President.

Editor's Note: Congress passed a law in December directing the Environmental Protection Agency to issue regulations phasing down hydrofluorocarbons. The EPA earlier this month issued a proposed rule to adhere to that law that would cut gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years.  

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

With nearly 200 districts at odds with its governing board shows a troubling fundamental schism.
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News