Letter: Gilcrease exhibit sloppy, intellectually dishonest
Letter: Gilcrease exhibit sloppy, intellectually dishonest

I read the letter "Gilcrease exhibit gives misleading portrayal of Tulsa Race Massacre" on June 21 and could not believe the Gilcrease Museum would be that sloppy and intellectually dishonest.

So, I went to see for myself.

The letter writer was spot on.

Too many people are going to believe that all those names were lynched on May 29, 1921, in Tulsa — when none were.

Why? Because Gilcrease said so.

