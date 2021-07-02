Letter: Gilcrease exhibit sloppy, intellectually dishonest

I read the letter "Gilcrease exhibit gives misleading portrayal of Tulsa Race Massacre" on June 21 and could not believe the Gilcrease Museum would be that sloppy and intellectually dishonest.
So, I went to see for myself.
The letter writer was spot on.
Too many people are going to believe that all those names were lynched on May 29, 1921, in Tulsa — when none were.
Why? Because Gilcrease said so.
