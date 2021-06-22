 Skip to main content
Letter: Gilcrease exhibit gives misleading portrayal of Tulsa Race Massacre
Letter: Gilcrease exhibit gives misleading portrayal of Tulsa Race Massacre

I was incensed by the title of the Tulsa Race Massacre exhibit, "Lynching," at the Gilcrease Museum, which seemed to purposely portray that the deaths of the massacre victims were by lynching.

The jars of dirt from 31 Tulsa lynch sites were each marked with the name of a victim of the 1921 Race Massacre even though the dirt was from an accumulation of years of lynching — not just one night.

All those lynchings were not Black people, nor were they from one night's events.

Only by reading all the script will one see that these lynching sites existed during the total of Tulsa's white settlement since 1882, not just from one night of terror.

Tulsa was an early cowboy town and a rough-and-ready oil boom town with its own story separate from the Black history.

The fact that at least 37 people died that night in 1921 was terrible, but this is a misleading portrayal of information. It seems to intentionally inflame the reader even more than needed.

I am disappointed that the Gilcrease Museum did not monitor the method and message of this exhibit to portray honestly only true and known facts about the race massacre.

These are unsettled times that do not need misleading information added to the sad and brutal actual story.

Lorretta Bertalot, Jenks

