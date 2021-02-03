Letter: Giants of baseball show kindness, professionalism

About 1982, Hank Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth's record of career home runs, was at the downtown Tulsa Fred Jones Ford agency to sign autographs.

My wife, our youngest son and I met a seated Aaron. He signed his photo and handed it to us.

I offered my hand to shake his. As soon as he saw it, he rose from his chair wearing a big smile and gave me a firm handshake.

We exchanged pleasantries for maybe a minute; he seemed pleased, and I certainly was.

I cannot recall the year Roger Maris was in Tulsa to play in the Roy Clark Celebrity Golf Tournament, which my middle son and I attended.

When I saw Maris busy cleaning his golf ball, my son and I walked over to meet him. I remember telling him that I followed his 1961 season through the sports section in the Tulsa World that year when he swung for 61 home runs to beat Ruth's record of 60.

He smiled and thanked me; we shook hands, and he left for the next tee.

Both were strong individuals who excelled in their careers.

In the words of St. Francis of Sales, “Nothing is so strong as gentleness; nothing so gentle as real strength.”