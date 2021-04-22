Letter: Getting the right definition of infrastructure

Republicans don't know what they are talking about. They don't have a true definition of infrastructure.

They are trying to give false information by saying is is not a social issue. Well, it is a social, economic and political issue.

A simple search of Wikipedia, a somewhat trusted open source, will give a better definition. There is also a definition on the official government website for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency:

"There are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof."

If the leadership of Oklahoma cannot give information to the people, the people will have to do their work for them.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.