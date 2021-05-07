Letter: Getting COVID-19 vaccine path to health

The Tulsa World lead article on April 28, “Low usage at center” is regarding the lack of Tulsa residents coming to the Tulsa Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It states that the capability is up to 3,000 shots per day for eight weeks. The clinic is averaging 100-150 shots per day, and officials are sending people out to try to persuade people to get their free vaccine.

The article directly below, “Health Disparities,” is regarding the lack of medical care in the north Tulsa communities.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine just might be a great place to start!

