Letter: Get to know who lives around you

I love the July 12 column "Our lack of curiosity is a threat to democracy" from Kevin Frazier!

His recommendation is to "be curious" about the information we share … through family, friends, social media and even what we read or listen to …" It's so vital to our society now.

I managed multi-family housing for many years.

I would suggest to every tenant (new and current): "Introduce yourself to your neighbors. You don't need to invite them to dinner, but get to know what they drive, who comes and goes from their doors and just be genial."

People who take the extra few minutes to make nice talk with people they don't know will allow them — and the other people — to see the similarities, and not the differences.

It just makes good sense.

