 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Get to know who lives around you
0 Comments

Letter: Get to know who lives around you

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I love the July 12 column "Our lack of curiosity is a threat to democracy" from Kevin Frazier!

His recommendation is to "be curious" about the information we share … through family, friends, social media and even what we read or listen to …" It's so vital to our society now.

I managed multi-family housing for many years.

I would suggest to every tenant (new and current): "Introduce yourself to your neighbors. You don't need to invite them to dinner, but get to know what they drive, who comes and goes from their doors and just be genial."

People who take the extra few minutes to make nice talk with people they don't know will allow them — and the other people — to see the similarities, and not the differences.

It just makes good sense.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the June 18 Tulsa World editorial, "Addressing Alzheimer’s is a humanitarian and financial necessity"
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fix the intersection
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Fix the intersection

People who have to drive on Lewis Avenue at 31st Street are real tired of the orange posts and one-lane signs at this intersection without seeing any workers, says Tulsa resident Raymond Holder. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News