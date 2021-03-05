Letter: Gathering Place needs a sound barrier between its neighbors

I am writing this in my home as I am forced to listen to the music coming from the "best" city park.

If it were the best, all things considered, I would say congratulations. But I have asked for some sort of noise barrier since it was constructed, and I have been denied at every turn.

I am forced to "attend" every event they have.

How is this at all fair? And why does it have to be this way?

All I'm asking for is a compromise.

The park's not going anywhere. I don't want to leave my home.

I am pretty certain the George Kaiser Family Foundation along with the City of Tulsa could afford to construct this.

My neighbors and I deserve better. We have been treated like collateral damage.

