Letter: Gathering Place maintenance needs more attention

What a huge disappointment last week when I took my grandchild to the Gathering Place.

First, we went to the mechanical water pump area. The gears and pulleys were so tight and difficult I could not get the water to ebb and flow very well. The man working in that area admitted that most adults have a difficult time using the equipment.

Seeing the large banner announcing the “House of Curiosities” opened, we went there only to discover the room clearly had not been dusted for months. Some of the drawers were broken and the light in the “black room” was broken, so the shapes were just white plastic.

There is no excuse for this. In a public place like the Gathering Place, visited by thousands, constant upkeep is needed. This was not vandalism. It was a lack of care and maintenance.

The George Kaiser Family Foundation and many generous Tulsa donors invested in over $440 million into this park. It should be taken care of in order for it to really be a first-class park for people to enjoy and use.

