Letter: Gathering Place executive director breaks down barriers that divide people

Tony Moore is a champion for change, dedicated to diversity, inclusion and equality.

He’s a multicultural bridge builder. He was able to lead a team with a spirit of constant service.

The culture of the Gathering Place, powered by his leadership started bringing people of many different cultural backgrounds together.

Tulsans, visitors, international guests have the opportunity to experience togetherness right here, in front of the Arkansas River.

His commitment and dedication broke down many social barriers that far too often divide us. He showed us that social diversity and multiculturalism have endless benefits and should remain goals that we aspire toward in our communities.

Thanks, Tony, gracias for welcoming everyone to the park and thanks for celebrating our traditions, languages, beliefs, heritages and cultures.

Spanish version:

Gracias Tony!

Tony Moore es un defensor del cambio, dedicado a la diversidad, la inclusión y la igualdad.

Es un constructor de puentes multiculturales. Logró liderar un equipo con un espíritu de servicio constante.