Letter: Gas prices are influenced by oil producers, not the president

Republicans are trying to blame President Joe Biden for high gas prices. If he is responsible for the price of gas, the appropriate response is to give him credit because as of April 4, the U.S. had the lowest gas prices among G7 nations, which actually includes the entire European Union, a total of 34 countries.

In fact, here is a list of countries that had lower gas prices than the U.S.: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Benin, Bolivia, Botswana , Burkina Faso, Burma, Cameroon, Chad, Colombia, Dominica, Democratic Republic of Congo , Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia , Gabon , Guinea , Guyana, Haiti , Indonesia, Iran , Iraq, Ivory Coast, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives , Mexico, Mongolia , Nigeria , Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Swaziland, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Yemen.

Do you want to trade the economy or lifestyle of the United States with any of those countries?

Mike Wirth, the CEO of Chevron, said the big oil companies don’t control the global price of petroleum. Individually, they don’t. It is controlled by the relationship of supply and demand.

When you hear a politician say “This is Biden’s fault,” understand that no policy of the Biden administration has reduced oil production. No oil company lost any leases as a result of U.S. energy policy. Biden’s climate change agenda is aimed at future leases on public land, not current ones.

The slowdown in production is a conscious decision of the producers.

