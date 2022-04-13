 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gas prices are influenced by oil producers, not the president

  • 0

Republicans are trying to blame President Joe Biden for high gas prices. If he is responsible for the price of gas, the appropriate response is to give him credit because as of April 4, the U.S. had the lowest gas prices among G7 nations, which actually includes the entire European Union, a total of 34 countries.

In fact, here is a list of countries that had lower gas prices than the U.S.: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Benin, Bolivia, Botswana , Burkina Faso, Burma, Cameroon, Chad, Colombia, Dominica, Democratic Republic of Congo , Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia , Gabon , Guinea , Guyana, Haiti , Indonesia, Iran , Iraq, Ivory Coast, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives , Mexico, Mongolia , Nigeria , Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Swaziland, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Yemen.

Do you want to trade the economy or lifestyle of the United States with any of those countries?

People are also reading…

Mike Wirth, the CEO of Chevron, said the big oil companies don’t control the global price of petroleum. Individually, they don’t. It is controlled by the relationship of supply and demand.

When you hear a politician say “This is Biden’s fault,” understand that no policy of the Biden administration has reduced oil production. No oil company lost any leases as a result of U.S. energy policy. Biden’s climate change agenda is aimed at future leases on public land, not current ones.

The slowdown in production is a conscious decision of the producers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

"When will Oklahoma stop sending phony performance artists to Washington who prefer to put on predictable shows scripted in accordance with the right-wing talking point de jour instead of serving the interests of all Oklahomans and protecting democracy?" asks Tulsa resident Charlie Cantrell.

Letter: Is Oklahoma really an 'energy powerhouse?'

Letter: Is Oklahoma really an 'energy powerhouse?'

"If we are an energy powerhouse as Stitt declared, why isn’t he standing up and doing something about this instead of saddling every Oklahoman to higher utility bills for the next 25 to 28 years?" asks Sapulpa resident Nancy Gladden.

Letter: Math doesn't add up for school vouchers

Letter: Math doesn't add up for school vouchers

"People who believe that vouchers give them back their money to spend how they want are not doing the math. It would not be just their money, but my money, your money, and everyone else's money," says Tulsa resident Robert Reck.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert