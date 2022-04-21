Letter: Gas price hikes can be tied to Biden policies

The Tulsa World editorial attempting to relieve our president of blame for high energy prices filled me with mirth (“Faulty blame game,” April 16).

During his presidential campaign, part of his standard rhetoric was “the elimination of fossil fuel.” Business investments are a function of future expectations. When the president said that he wanted to put the oil industry out of business, their only rational response was to slow down on drilling and related investments.

It may well be that putting the oil industry out of business is a reasonable environmental goal. Attempting to then pretend that his policy caused no collateral damage is only political spin.

Editor’s note: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, domestic oil production in 2022 is on pace to rise by 800,000 barrels a day over 2021. Baker Hughes, which monitors active drilling wells, notes that the U.S. rig count is currently 689, up from 430 a year ago.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.