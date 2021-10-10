Letter: Gap widens between elected leaders actions, Oklahoma's needs

If you haven’t yet noticed, the “policy gap” between Oklahoma’s elected Republican leaders and those they supposedly represent continues to widen.

Whether the topic is mask and vaccine mandates; the wealthy paying their fair share of taxes; closing corporate tax loopholes; protecting Social Security and Medicare; strengthening public education; or the chaotic American evacuation in Afghanistan, the distance between the opinions and views of our governor, our two U.S. senators and at least three of our U.S. House members, continues to differ from those of a significant proportion of Oklahoma voters.

Given that Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. Jim Inhofe, and U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin are millionaires, and given that the interests of millionaires typically differ significantly from those of the middle/lower classes – and given that the latter profoundly outnumber the former – is it really any surprise that these elected leaders often seem out of step with those they purport to represent?

I’ve nothing personal against the wealthy, particularly those who earned it honestly. But I do have something against wealthy political “leaders” who use their elected positions to further their own interests versus the interests and very real needs of those who elected them.