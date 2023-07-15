David Nightingale, Tulsa
The Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, Opill, a progestin-only, estrogen-free method of contraception. Laura Bellis, Take Control Initiative executive director and Tulsa City Council District 4 councilor, talks about what this means for access to birth control and supporting women in having healthy births on their own terms.
Thank you, Burt B. Holmes, for so eloquently and succinctly expressing your thoughts on the current Oklahoma state superintendent with a full-age ad in the July 9 Tulsa World stating “Ryan Walters … We are tired of your … Lies and B.S.!”
