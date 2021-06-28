Letter: Fugatt column brings up elementary school memory

I want to thank Barry Fugatt for his delightful synopsis of his visit with this wife to the Evangeline Oak in south Louisiana (“Barry Fugatt: Evangeline Oak has romantic history,” June 13).

For me it brought back happy memories of my participation in the Tulsa Public Schools junior high class Evangeline Project, led by my English teacher, Mrs. Berndette Alio, in 1958.

The project included reading and discussion of the poem written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and illustrations drawn by some talented classmates.

William Penglase, Tulsa

