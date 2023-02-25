I had the pleasure to attend the Philbrook Museum’s members-only preview of its Rembrandt to Monet exhibit. I marveled that in addition to those masters it included such other luminaries as Titian, El Greco and Renoir.

Then, about halfway through, my bubble was burst.

There, for all Tulsans to see, were masterpieces that displayed full frontal nudity. One of them even depicted winged cherubs whose genitalia were obscured so birth sex could not be determined.

As I reflected on these affronts to decency, a wave of relief descended over me. I was confident that State Superintendent Ryan Walters, with the full blessing of Gov. Kevin Stitt, will deploy his morality police to distribute flyers that warn public school teachers that they may not mention the exhibit in the classroom. And librarians must burn all books that comment favorably on the skill of the artists who painted them.

The ayatollah will be pleased.

