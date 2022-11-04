 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: From the economy to climate change, there's a lot on the ballot Nov. 8

With the midterm elections just around the corner, there are some things worth noting about what will be on the ballot on Nov. 8. It's not only the candidates, but these issues will be on the ballot:

Election denialism – not only the 2020 election results, but the outcomes of these elections will be, too. Many of the candidates have publicly stated that they won't accept any election results unless they are victorious.

Q-Anon is on the ballot. Several prominent Republican candidates fully embrace the Q-Anon conspiracy theory.

Climate is on the ballot. President Joe Biden was able to provide some climate relief, but much, much more needs to be done.

Women's reproductive rights are on the ballot. The Republicans have proposed a national ban on abortions.

The full faith and credit of the United States is on the ballot. Republican House leadership has indicated that they will use the debt ceiling as leverage to force through some of their agenda items, risking financial default, which will harm our economy.

Support of Ukraine is on the ballot. The Republicans have indicated that they will likely cut off the financial support for Ukraine.

Republicans have no plan for the global inflation problem. They only want to cut taxes, but see how that concept impacted the U.K. The Democrats have been diligently working on solutions.

If Republicans take the House, it will be "pay-back" time. They want to get even by trying to impeach Merrick Garland and others out of spite.

Vote!

