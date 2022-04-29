 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Freedoms die when faith used as a weapon

I remember awhile back the uproar raised by certain right wingers who vehemently and loudly opposed and feared the use of strict religious tenets being applied to legal issues.

I believe the great evil at that time was the alleged influence of sharia law. A rally cry of “Separation of church and state” was one of the lesser examples of hateful rhetoric used at the time.

Are these not the same people who now demand that our laws follow their interpretation of Christianity? There is nothing wrong with religion as a personal spiritual belief; it is the people who use it as a weapon, a means to rule our minds and bodies that are evil.

Teachers can’t teach, books can’t be read, parents can’t parent – choice is now an endangered right.

All freedoms are on the precipice of oblivion. Are you a witness to the end of democracy, or the perpetrator?

All of us are victims of these charlatans. Very soon you and yours may be the next group targeted – so be very careful who and what you vote for. The bell tolls for you.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

