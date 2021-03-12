Letter: Free-market economics miss the mark on lower-wage earners

A recent column is an example of the kind of limited thinking by self-described free market economists that bequeathed to us the Great Depression, the Great Recession and, most recently, the power grid crisis in Texas ("Opinion: Biden's stimulus would be worse than ineffective," Feb. 27).

I’ll leave to Biden administration economists to provide thoughtful support for their plan and instead note this column lacks any actual cited research to support the argument and probable hypocrisy concerning the two long-term effects.

First, why do some economists only express concern about the deficit when the cause emanates from policies that help low- and middle-income families, and not from policies that primarily benefit the wealthy like the tax cuts under the Trump administration?

Second, why is there concern about how an increase in the minimum wage might distort the labor market among the lowest-wage earners when I doubt these same economists protest the regulated labor market of tenured academics that many benefit from, where salaries and working conditions are supported by governmental policies and market collusion through accreditation standards?