Letter: Free lunch appreciated

My friend, Julia Latham, and I had lunch at an Asia restaurant when we asked for our check. The waitress said it was paid for.

We did not know them, but they were a young couple with a young boy with them.

They were gone so we could not thank them. So, thank you!

It was a lovely thing to do.

My first hope is that the young boy with the couple knew that they bought our lunch. Such a good example of thoughtfulness and kindness!

Sybil McNabb, Claremore

