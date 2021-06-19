Letter: Free lunch appreciated

My friend, Julia Latham, and I had lunch at an Asia restaurant when we asked for our check. The waitress said it was paid for.
We did not know them, but they were a young couple with a young boy with them.
They were gone so we could not thank them. So, thank you!
It was a lovely thing to do.
My first hope is that the young boy with the couple knew that they bought our lunch. Such a good example of thoughtfulness and kindness!
Sybil McNabb, Claremore
