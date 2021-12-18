Letter: Foster kids, parents need help beyond the holidays

Every year when Christmas rolls around, people love providing gifts and support for foster children and foster parents. The sentiment is great, but support is needed throughout the year.

Foster children need things like clothes, luggage, birthday gifts, and fun stuff to help them have somewhat of a “normal” childhood.

Foster parents need support, too. They are caring for some of our most vulnerable individuals. They need help watching kids, a meal prepared for them, a date night, and someone to just talk to so they can express their stresses.

I have worked with children and families for roughly 15 years in various capacities, and have seen the struggles these children and foster parents face. Providing these supports not only assists the foster families but they can enhance the safety of the children within their homes.