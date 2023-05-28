Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oklahoma needs more local revenue sources to continue the current trajectory of economic growth and advancement, especially in rural areas.

Recently, we have seen multiple large economic development opportunities considering Oklahoma that have ultimately chosen other locations. Enel’s new 3Sun USA solar factory is finally going to set Oklahoma, especially the Tulsa region, up for success.

As chairman of the board for Tulsa Ports, I know this project locating at the Tulsa Port of Inola brings huge opportunity to not only Inola, but Tulsa as well. From the jobs brought to the state and local tax revenue received directly from the project, this could be the first in a line of many projects to come to Oklahoma.

In 2022, the organization opened an office in the heart of Oklahoma City. Now, they’re bringing us its largest project yet.

This facility will be among the first in the U.S. to produce solar cells, making Oklahoma an integral part of the solar supply chain and continuing our rich history of manufacturing and exporting energy equipment.

This project is consistent with Tulsa Ports’ mission of bringing economic prosperity to our state and an incredible opportunity for economic growth, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in our local communities.

I’m excited for this project and hopeful Tulsans will join me in welcoming 3Sun USA to the Tulsa metro community.

Editor's Note: Dewey F. Bartlett, Jr., is the former Tulsa mayor and current board chairman for Tulsa Ports.

