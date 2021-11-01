Letter: Former President Trump doesn't deserve executive privilege

For a former president who orchestrated a violent coup attempt to overthrow the government and destroy the fabric of democracy, there is no executive privilege.

For a former president who has met behind closed doors with the likes of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, avoided the draft under false pretenses and insults the honor of true military heroes, there is no executive privilege.

For a former president who has been documented telling thousands of lies a year, there is no executive privilege. For a former president who has enriched himself and his family at government expense, there is no executive privilege.

For a former president who has dismantled the structure of the State Department and eliminated our most experienced diplomats in an effort to alienate America from its longtime and most important allies, there is no executive privilege.

For a former president who attempted to weaponize the judicial branch to enable his schemes and punish his political enemies, there is no executive privilege.