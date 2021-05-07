Letter: Foreign Service remains important for global leadership

As a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America in seven countries during my 20 years of service.

I write this in advance of Foreign Service Day on Friday, a day designated by Congress to honor active duty and retired members of the Foreign Service.

It’s an understatement to say the past year of uncertainty and loss has been difficult for everyone.

This includes members of our Foreign Service who remained on the frontlines throughout the pandemic, working to return more than 100,000 Americans home safely and continuing to protect and serve America’s interests abroad.

Diplomacy and development are our first line of defense, neutralizing issues before they become threats to Americans.

As former Defense Secretary James Mattis once told Congress, “(I)f you don’t fully fund the State Department, then I need to buy more ammunition.”

But our diplomats are overstretched, and our embassies and consulates are understaffed. For the first time, China has eclipsed us with more diplomatic outposts and overseas diplomatic personnel.

The past year has demonstrated the continuing importance of U.S. global leadership.