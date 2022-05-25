Letter: Forced birth policies will harm women's health

The "Not very pro-life" letter of May 18 correctly states that those who call themselves "pro-life" usually oppose increasing availability of other types of medical care and support for children and families.
I would add that forbidding or limiting abortion access is actually anti-life for some women, as eloquently detailed in a recent edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association-Cardiology by three eminent cardiologists.
A better term for those who oppose abortion access is "pro forced birth." Isn't it interesting that the same people often promote themselves as supporting individual liberties?
