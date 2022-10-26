Letter: For too long, women have been kept down

A recent story on domestic violence (“Domestic violence targeted,” Oct. 17) noted that Oklahoma law enforcement agencies registered a 20-year high in 2020 for domestic abuse cases, and in two-thirds of the cases, by someone they knew.

Nowhere mentioned in this news story is the significant role that poor or no schooling plays as perhaps the greatest preventable cause of domestic abuse.

Besides Oklahoma, (in the rankings for the top 10 states for domestic violence) were nine other “red states” which also allow anyone to possess almost any kind of firearm; and permit anyone giving birth to a child to homeschool.

One of the main contributors towards domestic violence is a receiving an inadequate education, which often results in poor verbal communication skills, subsequent frustrations, then the violence that’s predictable.

Combine this with religious groups promoting violent vindictive gods, add a plethora of sports and electronic programs that promote violence, live in communities that support the death penalty — and lastly, hold all females responsible for the “sin of Eve” — then you’ll have a better idea of why so many Oklahoma men beat and sometimes kill their better halves.

Why is nothing done about this?

Too many females actually accept that they deserve to be punished because of the “sin of Eve,” then they refuse to vote for women — because their God is a man — and women are not supposed to tell a man what to do.

