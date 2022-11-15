Letter: For this poll worker, seeing people vote on Election Day brought pride

I had my first experience as a poll worker for the recent election. There, for a long, 14-hour day, I came away tired, but yet renewed with a sense of patriotism.

My fellow poll workers and I, plus nearly 600 patient voters allowed Americans to express their views by balloting. As I watched and assisted my fellow citizens stand in line and then go along with the voting process, often smiling as they left, I was genuinely touched.

I saw young and not so young people, many couples – some with toddlers and infants. There were minority voters, handicapped voters, laughing voters, serious voters, and voters helping others get to the booths.

I saw a cross section of Americans voting and I am so proud of the process. I could not help by reflect upon the huge numbers of people in the world who will never have the chance to do what I saw occur. May we always remain proud and protective of our voting freedom and opportunities.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.