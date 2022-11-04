Letter: For the good of Oklahoma's schools, we need a change in leadership

What happens if this state continues to exhibit a lack of political integrity? What happens when this country dies from despots that tell us they are the way, the truth, and the light, when they aren’t? What happens if we continue to buy into the lies that we do not want to explore?

We have been fed so much disinformation. We have endured so much hate for each other. We don’t recognize the reasonable idea that we all have value; that we deserve to be heard, all of us.

We don't seem to care about information or facts. We are hoodwinked by a governor who operates as a self-righteous autocrat. He denies the concept that rural schools deserve equal education as do the "big cities."

The children of our agricultural counties stand to lose education they deserve and that their parents' expect. Education is critical to personal growth and to our communities’ well-being. Those in the current positions of power seem unaware of our well-being.

Our present national and state elected officials seem to march to a beat that only benefits their reelection. Many of us unwittingly accept their lies, their misrepresentation and their spin of the truth.

We refuse to change. We maintain the status quo because it’s convenient. We reelect leaders that hoodwink us, who pretend unswerving interest when they are only manipulating us.

Please reject this insanity and change our political leaders, even though it is hard to vote against our lifelong party.

