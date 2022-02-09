 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: For Supreme Court, choose the best legal mind
When a man's life work is brandishing a hammer, it is no surprise that any situation he addresses will look like a nail.

Elwood Watson, professor of history, Black studies, gender and etc., asserts that (“Black woman on Supreme Court long overdue,” Feb. 3) "Black female representation on our nation's most esteemed legal body is long overdue."

The basic flaw in Watson's essay is that the Supreme Court is not a "representative" body. Supreme Court justices do not represent a constituency. They interpret the laws of the land.

For that we need the best legal minds, the keenest wits and most lucid textualists in America, regardless of race, color, creed or heritage.

