Letter: For next pandemic or emergency, consider field hospitals

The following idea could be added to prepare for the next raid on our treasury in the name of “pandemic” or natural and man-made disasters.

Plan for an inflatable annex to each of our hospitals that will allow for more bed space to meet surge requirements. This would be like the air-inflatable U.S. Army Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals (MASH) use for field hospitals.

Prepare connection sites on exterior walls by parking spaces adjacent to existing hospital buildings. When the surge demands it, use these parking spaces as the base area for an air-inflatable bedding annex.

These could provide secure individual rooms for pandemic treatment. These rooms could be connected to hospital power, phone, and oxygen service lines.

