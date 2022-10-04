 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: For most of Oklahoma's history, the state was controlled by Democrats

I got a chuckle out of the letter in the Sept. 18 Tulsa World complaining that Oklahoma is a one-party Republican state.

I am old enough to remember when Oklahoma was a one-party Democrat state. From statehood in 1907 to 1962, Democrats had a monopoly on state offices. A Republican could not get elected dog-catcher in Oklahoma.

Those were not the good old days. There was rampant corruption on state contracts for roads and bridges.

Govs. Henry Bellmon and Dewey Bartlett broke the monopoly briefly in the 1960's, but they were exceptional. The Democrats returned to control in the 1970s and early 1980s.

My favorite aunt and uncle were staunch Democrats who first voted for Franklin Roosevelt in the 1940 election. They voted straight-ticket Democrat for the next 50 years.

That changed in the 1990s. The national Democratic Party abandoned the working class to push social justice issues and suck up to China. President Bill Clinton’s corruption was the last straw. It was a mighty wrench, but Aunt Martha and Uncle Leo switched parties and voted Republican for the rest of their lives.

They did not leave the Democratic Party. The party left them.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

