Letter: For local control, transparent only when convenient

Anyone recall ads last year that promised candidates battling for quality schools, accountability, transparency, local control and hard-working Oklahomans?
We’re for transparency and accountability except when we’re not.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a state audit of Epic Charter Schools. The auditor found deficiencies, and the state board of education requested repayment of $11.2 million. The deadline for repayment passed without adherence.
If another district was required to pay back millions of dollars, would the Legislature or governor stay silent?
The only legislation resulting from the audit is Senate Bill 895, whereby state agencies will be able to bypass oversight of the state’s top official responsible for citizens’ tax dollars.
We’re for local control except when we’re not.
House Bill 2504 is designed to get officials in Oklahoma City and Tulsa into their subservient role to the state health commissioner. Independence of these county health departments based on local needs, data and leadership must obviously be reigned in.
We’re for the people of Oklahoma except when we’re not.
Senate Bill 119 secures restrictions to free speech and assembly. Groups who would like to rally at the Capitol will pay fees and complete paperwork for permission.
In theory, this would apply to groups as varied as pro-life, pro-choice or Second Amendment protections, but large rallies in recent memory involved public education.
Perhaps legislators who made promises to fight for the average Oklahoman in November 2020 feel they need extra buffers from constituents who see this legislative session falling far short of themes touted on airwaves last fall.
Eric Fox, Tulsa
Editor's note: Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield has denied missing any repayment deadline, saying the school is pursuing due process rights and is urging the state department of education to fulfill due diligence obligations.
