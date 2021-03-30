Letter: For local control, transparent only when convenient

Anyone recall ads last year that promised candidates battling for quality schools, accountability, transparency, local control and hard-working Oklahomans?

We’re for transparency and accountability except when we’re not.

Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a state audit of Epic Charter Schools. The auditor found deficiencies, and the state board of education requested repayment of $11.2 million. The deadline for repayment passed without adherence.

If another district was required to pay back millions of dollars, would the Legislature or governor stay silent?

The only legislation resulting from the audit is Senate Bill 895, whereby state agencies will be able to bypass oversight of the state’s top official responsible for citizens’ tax dollars.

We’re for local control except when we’re not.

House Bill 2504 is designed to get officials in Oklahoma City and Tulsa into their subservient role to the state health commissioner. Independence of these county health departments based on local needs, data and leadership must obviously be reigned in.

We’re for the people of Oklahoma except when we’re not.