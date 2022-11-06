Letter: For federal retirees, promises were made... and need to be kept

Social Security: “There they go again.” This altered Reaganism is entirely appropriate for Republicans like Rep. Steve Scalise or Sen. Rick Scott as set out below.
These people have recently put out talking points about means testing and even ending the program. The readily disprovable myth is that prominent Republicans never blessed the program and it is thinly disguised Democratic welfare.
But Ronald Reagan changed the federal pension system to FERS (the Federal Employees Retirement System), a tripod consisting of 401K savings, a small pension, and Social Security.
Democrats initially made promises to U.S. citizens; Republicans subsequently made promises to a whole bunch of federal employees, like me.
After years of putting up with changing political headwinds and half-baked nonsense like underfunding and slogans like “Do more with less,” federal retirees have every reason to expect those promises to be kept.
