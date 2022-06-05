Letter: For democracy to work, you need to vote

There has been a lot of talk about our democracy by politicians, candidates and ordinary citizens lately, on the news and on social media. It has got me to thinking what exactly a democracy is.

I looked it up in the dictionary, which said: “A system of government by the whole population; control of an organization or group by the majority of its members; the practice or principles of social equality.” This got me to wondering about a plethora of issues that are facing our nation.

Front and center is the issue of gun control. With a large portion of Americans in favor of stronger gun control, including background checks, banning the sale of assault rifles, and red flag laws, why has Congress failed to act if they are representing us?

Next up is abortion rights. Again, the majority favors protecting this freedom, but a select few are being allowed to dictate to them. This doesn’t sound like democracy.

There are many other issues in which the majority of Americans favor but never have laws written or even mentioned in Washington. Things like term limits for all elected officials, even judges. Campaign finance laws to get the money out of politics. Big pharma and health care reform. The military industrial complex that goes bigger every year.

Don’t blame the politicians. You elected them. If you’re not satisfied, get someone new who will listen to you and not his back account.

