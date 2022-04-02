 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Football tops teachers in state's priorities

  • 0

One employee of an educational institution (a coach) in Oklahoma has an annual salary of $20,548 per day. The average annual salary for an Oklahoma public school teacher is about $150 per day.

So most folks in Oklahoma must feel that football is 137 times more important than educating their children.

We are for sure a top 10 state in football coaches salaries but bottom 10 in funding our best asset, our kids’ education. Despite this, I am the proud father and grandfather of Oklahoma public school teachers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

"Stitt’s minions devised a diabolical plan to keep our people from getting any help at all. First, the jobs were incentivized to "pay for outcomes" devised by the state, not as an actual wage. That's effectively wage slavery," says Tulsa resident Brian Turner.

Letter: Let's just stick to standard time

Letter: Let's just stick to standard time

"If a person is employed where their workday starts in the early morning, it almost requires one to purchase blackout curtains for your bedroom in order to get six to seven hours of sleep before your shift," says Broken Arrow resident Brian Cole.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert