Letter: Football tops teachers in state's priorities

One employee of an educational institution (a coach) in Oklahoma has an annual salary of $20,548 per day. The average annual salary for an Oklahoma public school teacher is about $150 per day.
So most folks in Oklahoma must feel that football is 137 times more important than educating their children.
We are for sure a top 10 state in football coaches salaries but bottom 10 in funding our best asset, our kids’ education. Despite this, I am the proud father and grandfather of Oklahoma public school teachers.
