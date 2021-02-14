Letter: Fond Tulsa memories of actor Hal Holbrook

It is with the utmost sadness I read of actor Hal Holbrook's recent passing.

I had the pleasure to work as a member of the Tulsa Performing Art Center's union stage crew the last time he appeared in Tulsa with his one-man show, "An Evening with Mark Twain."

When he arrived that afternoon for a quick preshow tour, his manager asked him to follow so that he could be shown his dressing room.

I heard him say, "Hold on. I want to meet the crew," and he strode back onto the stage and introduced himself to me and my two coworkers.

He spent a good 10 minutes getting to know us, asking about our families, what we did on the crew, etc.

The fact he took interest in us says it all. He was a class act, an immensely talented man, and one who will be sorely missed.

