Letter: Following Bernie Sanders

Listening to the Democratic National Convention last year, I was initially shocked when Bernie Sanders threw in the towel early to give his delegation to Joe Biden.

However, the thought quickly came to me that his conventional thinking was that Biden had the best shot at winning over President Donald Trump.

As they push for socialism and open borders, President Joe Biden is merely a pawn following Sanders' platform to a T.

If Americans don't see the seriousness of this and fail to recover the U.S. House and Senate, the price to our offspring is leading to a godless leadership will be devastating for well into the future.

Cliff Hjelm, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.