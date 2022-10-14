 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Follow Texas' lead in allowing for more home solar panel systems

Texas did it, and Oklahoma needs to do the same thing: After the energy grid failure during the winter of 2021, Texas passed Solar Access Rights legislation. That law prevents homeowner’s associations from banning roof mounted solar panels.

HOAs in Texas can still impose “reasonable” design and implementation restrictions, but they cannot prevent homeowners from installing solar panels. Oklahoma needs to pass similar legislation.

Solar technology is affordable, it works, and is widely accepted and deployed nationwide. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends homeowners install grid-attached solar systems with battery storage to supplement the power available from the local electrical grid.

The IRS provides economic incentives to help homeowners who install solar systems with battery storage. PSO allows homeowners with solar systems to offset their energy bills by “selling” excess energy produced by solar back to the grid.

Installation of a grid-attached solar system increases home value and makes your home more attractive to potential buyers.

This is the 21st century. “Tomorrow” is happening now, folks. HOAs that do not allow homeowners to deploy solar systems are basing their decision on obsolete guidelines. That is a decision that no longer makes sense in today’s world.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

