They will realize that every top-secret document he had in his possession contained information that could cost the lives of American soldiers, diplomats and those who collect secret data for our country.

This flim-flam guy ranted about those who were careless with high-security documents while he was president and then proceeded to take what he called “his boxes” to his unsecured Mar-a-Lago estate to scatter them about. His is a danger to our country and to the men and women who serve it. His constant legal troubles make me think of my Mother’s saying: “If you look like a skunk and smell like a skunk and associate with skunks, you are probably a skunk!”